Primetime Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals See Uptick

NBC got first place in Thursday’s prime ratings, the Stanley Cup finals leading the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That easily beat ABC’s 0.8/4.

It was game five of the NHL championship, Bruins versus Blues. The game occupied all of NBC’s prime. Game four had done a 1.4.

Spoiler alert: The St. Louis Blues won to go ahead in the series 3-2 versus Boston.

ABC had game show reruns: Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth.

CBS did a 0.6/3. Comedy repeats led into Life in Pieces down 14% at 0.6 and Elementary at a level 0.5.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/3. Betty En NY got a 0.5 and La Reina del Sur a 0.6, both shows flat.

Fox was at 0.4/2 with the Paradise Hotel finale across prime. It was flat with last week.

Univision rated a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. iZombie did a flat 0.2 and In the Dark a 0.1, down from last week’s 0.2.