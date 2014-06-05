Primetime Ratings: Stanley Cup Final Off To Good Start But Down From Last Year

The opening game of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final put a ratings win in NBC’s net.

Wednesday night’s Game 1 in the “Hollywood vs Broadway” match up between the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers – a 3-2 overtime victory for the West coasters – drew 4.78 million viewers to NBC, down 25% from the 6.36 million that watched last year’s triple OT opening game.

Even so, the 4.78 million stacks as NBC’s second-best tune-in for an opening game of hockey’s title round. NBC has been airing the Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

Within the adults 18-49 demo, NBC drew a 1.9 rating/7 share from 8-11:15 p.m.

Fox took second with a 1.5/5 in the demo, as So You Think You Can Dance dipped a tenth from last week.

ABC took third with a 1.2/4, airing only a new Motive, which rose 11% to a 1.0.

The CW’s The 100 was the only other new program on the night, which was even with last week’s 0.6.

CBS aired all repeats.