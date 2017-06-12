Primetime Ratings: Stanley Cup Closer Paces NBC to Win

NBC won the ratings race Sunday, scoring a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Megyn Kelly led into the Stanley Cup Final. Her Sunday Night newsmag did a 0.9, a tenth of a point better than its premiere. The hockey action, which saw the Pittsburgh Penguins finish off the Nashville Predators, did a 2.1, a 50% improvement from Game 5’s rating.

ABC was next at 1.2/5. The network aired game shows: The Celebrity Family Feud season premiere did a 1.5, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome opened at 1.4 and $100,000 Pyramid did a 1.2.

CBS rated a 0.9/4. After a 60 Minutes repeat, the Tonys telecast did a 0.9, with just over 6 million watching. Last year’s show did a 1.4 with 8.73 million viewers. The craze around Hamilton helped last year.

Fox was at 0.7/1. After repeated comedies, a new Bob’s Burgers scored a 0.7, while American Grit premiered at 0.4.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision had a robust 0.8/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.