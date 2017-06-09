Primetime Ratings: Stanley Cup Action Down But Good Enough for NBC Win

NBC took the top ratings spot Thursday, thanks to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 5, a 6-0 blowout win for Pittsburgh over Nashville, did a 1.4 across prime in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights. Game 4 did a 1.9. NBC had a 6 share in prime Thursday night.

ABC was next at 1.2/5. The network aired repeats throughout prime, including two hours of Celebrity Family Feud.

Fox had a 0.9/4. Beat Shazam did a 1.0, down a tenth of a point from last week, and Love Connection a flat 0.8.

CBS, in repeats, weighed in at 0.7/3.

The CW too aired repeats, in the form of a couple Supernatural episodes, and tallied a 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.