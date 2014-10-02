Primetime Ratings: ‘Stalker’ Debuts Well for CBS, On Par With ‘CSI’

CBS debuted its regular Wednesday lineup, including the premiere of new drama Stalker, which opened to a solid 2.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 9.1 million total viewers at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The numbers for Stalker were virtually the same as those the time slot’s former occupant CSI drew for its premiere last year. Earlier, Criminal Minds returned even with last year’s 2.7 rating, while Survivor dipped 11% from last week’s 90-minute premiere to a 2.4.

CBS led the night with an overall 2.4 rating/8 share.

The second week for ABC’s black-ish saw a 24% drop to a 2.5 leading out of Modern Family, which itself fell 10% to a 3.3. The Middle was down 23% to a 1.7, while The Goldbergs dipped two tenths to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Nashville was even with another 1.5 rating.

Fox’s Red Band Society continued to struggle in its third week, drawing the same 1.1 rating as last week. Hell’s Kitchen rose a tenth to a 1.4. Fox took fourth with a 1.2/4.

NBC was in third with a 1.6/5. Mysteries of Laura lost a tenth from last week’s time slot debut with a 1.4, though it still continued to draw a decent-sized overall audience with 8.9 million total viewers. Law & Order: SVU lost 18% to a 1.8 and Chicago P.D. was down 16% to a 1.6 rating.

The CW aired repeats.