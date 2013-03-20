Primetime Ratings: 'Splash' Has Solid Premiere

ABC's diving competition series Splash premiered to a

2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was

well above what the time slot had been averaging with Celebrity Wife Swap

and The Taste, which

both aired there recently. A special Dancing With the Stars: Exclusive First

Look drew a 2.1 at 9 p.m. and Body of Proof rose 25% to a 1.5. ABC

tied Fox for second in the demo with a 2.0/6.





CBS won the night with a 2.6/7. NCIS returned from a

week off down 9% to a 3.1 and NCIS: Los Angeles remained even with its

last original at 2.8. Golden Boy rose two tenths to a 1.7.





Fox's Hell's Kitchen was down a tenth from last week

to a 2.1, New Girl declined 4% from its last episode in February to a

2.2 and The Mindy Project was even with another 1.7.





On NBC, Betty White's Off Their Rockersnotched

a 1.0, down 23% from its last original 8 p.m. episode. A second episode at 8:30

garnered a 1.1, up 22% from last week. Go On fell 9% to a series-low 1.0

while The New Normal also dropped 22% to a series-low 0.7. Smash,

which will move to Saturdays, fell 11% to a tie its own series-low 0.8. NBC

finished in fourth with a 0.9/3.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. ThespecialiHeartRadio Album

Release Party With Justin Timberlake drew a 0.4 rating.



