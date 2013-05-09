Primetime Ratings: Special 'Voice' Boosts 'Law & Order,' 'Chicago Fire'

A special Wednesday edition of The Voice boosted NBC's lineup and helped it finish third overall with a 2.1 rating/6 share with adults 18-49. Voice drew a 2.7 at 8 p.m., which drove Law & Order: SVU to rise 27% to a 1.9 and Chicago Fire to improve 6% to a 1.8.

Fox won again as American Idol was down a tenth from last week to a 2.8.

CBS was in second with a 2.4/7. Survivor and Criminal Minds each rose 4% to a 2.5, while CSI was up 16% to a 2.2.

ABC's new comedy Family Tools fell 27% from last week's premiere to a 1.1, while its lead-in The Middle tied its season low of 1.8, falling 10% from last week. Modern Family also declined 14% to a season-low 3.1 and How to Live With Your Parents fell 5% to a 2.0. Nashville dropped 6% to a 1.6. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.9/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow was down a tenth to a 0.8 rating in the net's targeted 18-34 demo and even with 18-49s at a 0.9. Supernatural was even in both demos with a 0.8 and 0.9, respectively.