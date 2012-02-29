Primetime Ratings: Special 'Idol' Hands Fox Tuesday Victory

Fox was able to

pull out the Tuesday ratings win, thanks to a special two-hour American Idol,

with an overall 5.0 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Idol was up 11% from its last broadcast on Thursday.

CBS came in

second, as it -- like the other networks -- suffered from stiffer competition. NCIS

was down 6% to a season-low 3.4 and Unforgettable dropped 5% to a

series-low 1.9. NCIS:Los Angeles, however, was one of

the few shows to improve, growing 15% to a 3.1. The network finished with an

overall 2.8/7.

NBC finished in

third with a 2.0/5. The Biggest Loser was down 13% to a season-low 2.0,

while Parenthood's season three finale was up 12% from last week but

down 24% from last season's finale, which aired May 2011.

ABC came in fourth

with a 1.6/4, with most of its lineup hitting series lows. Last Man Standing

was down 5% to a 2.1, while CougarTown and The River

both dropped 12% to a 1.5 each. Body of Proof was the only show not to hit a

series low, but still fell 13% to a 1.3.

The CW finished

with a 0.4/1. Ringer returned to its series low 0.4.