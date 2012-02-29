Primetime Ratings: Special 'Idol' Hands Fox Tuesday Victory
Fox was able to
pull out the Tuesday ratings win, thanks to a special two-hour American Idol,
with an overall 5.0 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Idol was up 11% from its last broadcast on Thursday.
CBS came in
second, as it -- like the other networks -- suffered from stiffer competition. NCIS
was down 6% to a season-low 3.4 and Unforgettable dropped 5% to a
series-low 1.9. NCIS:Los Angeles, however, was one of
the few shows to improve, growing 15% to a 3.1. The network finished with an
overall 2.8/7.
NBC finished in
third with a 2.0/5. The Biggest Loser was down 13% to a season-low 2.0,
while Parenthood's season three finale was up 12% from last week but
down 24% from last season's finale, which aired May 2011.
ABC came in fourth
with a 1.6/4, with most of its lineup hitting series lows. Last Man Standing
was down 5% to a 2.1, while CougarTown and The River
both dropped 12% to a 1.5 each. Body of Proof was the only show not to hit a
series low, but still fell 13% to a 1.3.
The CW finished
with a 0.4/1. Ringer returned to its series low 0.4.
