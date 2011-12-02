Primetime Ratings: Solid 'X Factor,' Rising 'Bones' Leads Fox to Thursday Win

Fox led the way on Thursday night, posting an overall 3.0

rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The X Factor, the night's top-rated

show, was steady with its last results show on Nov. 17 at 3.1. Bones returned from its last airing up

4% to a 2.8.

ABC aired more Christmas specials to land in second place

with an overall 2.1/6. The 1970s classic Santa

Claus Is Comin' to Town netted a 2.2, while the second edition of CMA Country Christmas surged 50% from

its first year to a 2.1, and was up 23% in total viewers year-to-year.

A night of repeats on CBS, at 1.9/5, narrowly beat NBC's

lineup of shows returning after a week off. NBC's recently-benched Community was up 6% to a 1.7, pitted at

8 p.m. against Fox's X Factor. Parks

and Recreation fell 10% to a 1.8, while both The Office and newcomer Whitney

were steady at 2.9 and 1.9, respectively. The canceled Prime Suspect shot up 18% from its last original to a 1.3. The

network ended up with an overall 1.8/5.

The CW also aired repeats to end the night with an overall

0.4/2.