Primetime Ratings: Solid Starts for ABC's 'Nashville,' CW's 'Arrow'

ABC's country music drama Nashville got off to a solid start on Wednesday, premiering to a 2.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 15% from what the timeslot's previous occupant Revenge debuted to last September (3.3). Nashville's opener was buoyed by back-to-back new episodes of Modern Family, which drew a 4.7 rating in its regular 9 p.m. slot (down 15% from its premiere two weeks ago), before gaining two tenths (4.9) for its 9:30 p.m. episode. Earlier, The Middle was up 9% to a 2.4 and new comedy The Neighbors stayed at 1.9. ABC finished in second place for the night with an overall 3.2 rating/9 share.

The CW's premiere of its new superhero drama Arrow posted a 1.3 rating, well over what H8R premiered to last year. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 1.1. That helped Supernatural register a 1.0 rating in both demos, up two tenths from last week. The CW finished with an overall 1.2/3.

On NBC, the premiere of its new Dick Wolf-helmed drama Chicago Fire struggled to a 1.9 rating at 10 p.m. New comedies Animal Practice and Guys With Kids were down again, with Animal Practice dropping 15% to a 1.1 and Guys With Kids shedding another 13% to a 1.4. Law & Order:SVU sunk 14% from its premiere two weeks ago for a 1.8. The network fourth for the night with a 1.6/5.

CBS' Survivor tied its lowest-rated telecast (excluding specials) of 2.6, falling 13% from last week. Criminal Minds was down 3% to a 3.0 and CSI improved 4% to a 2.6. CBS placed third with a 2.8/8.

Fox won the night as X Factor was even with last week at 3.4.