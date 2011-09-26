Primetime Ratings: Solid Start For 'Pan Am;' 'GoodWife' Down 12% On New Night

The

series premiere of Pan Am retained 100% of its Desperate Housewives

lead-in for a 3.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, which was up 7% from last

year's 10 p.m. show, Brothers & Sisters. Desperate Housewives

was down 28% from last season's opener, its lowest-rated premiere ever heading into its final season. Extreme

Makeover: Home Edition drew a 2.3 at 8 p.m., down 8% from last year. ABC

finished with an overall 2.4 rating/6 share, good enough for fourth.

For

CBS, The Good Wife debuted in its new Sunday timeslot at a 2.2, down 12%

from last year's Tuesday premiere. Its lead-in, TheAmazing Race,

premiered at a 3.0, down 21% from last year and CSI: Miami drew a

2.2, down 31% from last year. It should be noted that in a number of markets -- including New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Baltimore Kansas City

and Minneapolis -- the lineup was pushed back by 27

minutes due to NFL overrun. The network finished

with an overall third-place 2.5/6.

Fox's season premiere of

its Animation Domination lineup gave the network an overall 4.4/11 in the demo, good for second place.

The Simpsons drew a 3.8, up 3% from last year's premiere, The

Cleveland Show and American Dad were both flat from last year's

openers at a 3.1 and 3.0, respectively. Family Guy was down 9% to a 4.1.

NBC took the night

with an overall 5.9/15. Its broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis

Colts matchup drew a 7.2 fast-affiliate rating, down 22% from last week's

preliminary numbers. Football Night In America drew a 5.9 at 8 p.m., down 13% from last week.