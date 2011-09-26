Primetime Ratings: Solid Start For 'Pan Am;' 'GoodWife' Down 12% On New Night
The
series premiere of Pan Am retained 100% of its Desperate Housewives
lead-in for a 3.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, which was up 7% from last
year's 10 p.m. show, Brothers & Sisters. Desperate Housewives
was down 28% from last season's opener, its lowest-rated premiere ever heading into its final season. Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition drew a 2.3 at 8 p.m., down 8% from last year. ABC
finished with an overall 2.4 rating/6 share, good enough for fourth.
For
CBS, The Good Wife debuted in its new Sunday timeslot at a 2.2, down 12%
from last year's Tuesday premiere. Its lead-in, TheAmazing Race,
premiered at a 3.0, down 21% from last year and CSI: Miami drew a
2.2, down 31% from last year. It should be noted that in a number of markets -- including New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Baltimore Kansas City
and Minneapolis -- the lineup was pushed back by 27
minutes due to NFL overrun. The network finished
with an overall third-place 2.5/6.
Fox's season premiere of
its Animation Domination lineup gave the network an overall 4.4/11 in the demo, good for second place.
The Simpsons drew a 3.8, up 3% from last year's premiere, The
Cleveland Show and American Dad were both flat from last year's
openers at a 3.1 and 3.0, respectively. Family Guy was down 9% to a 4.1.
NBC took the night
with an overall 5.9/15. Its broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis
Colts matchup drew a 7.2 fast-affiliate rating, down 22% from last week's
preliminary numbers. Football Night In America drew a 5.9 at 8 p.m., down 13% from last week.
