Primetime Ratings: Solid Start for NBC's 'Chicago P.D.'

NBC debuted its latest procedural drama from Dick Wolf, Chicago P.D. to a solid 2.0 rating with adults 18-49 at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Chicago Fire spinoff was well above the 1.3 that the canceled Ironside premiered to in that time slot back in October; the premiere also averaged 8.56 million total viewers. Earlier, Revolution returned up 14% from its last 2013 airing to a 1.6 and Law & Order: SVU jumped 31% from its last episode to a 2.1.

For the night, NBC placed in a tie for second with ABC with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share.

ABC, which had a 6 share compared to NBC's 5, returned the majority of its lineup. The Middle was up 10% to a 2.2 and Modern Family and Super Fun Night were flat with their last originals at a 3.5 and 1.8, respectively. Super Fun Night also aired a new episode at 8:30 p.m., which drew a 1.5.

CBS led all networks with a 2.1/6. Its broadcast of the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards dipped 15% to a 2.3, but rose 9% among total viewers to 10.18 million.

Fox aired the movie Step Brothers for a 1.2.

The CW aired repeats.