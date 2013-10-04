Primetime Ratings: Solid Start for 'Millers,' 'Sean Saves the World' Has Weak Debut

CBS' The Millers got off to a solid start on Thursday, premiering to a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 13.15 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Will Arnett starrer was buoyed by its lead in The Big Bang Theory, which dipped 9% to a 5.0. The 3.3 for The Millers was down two tenths from what Two and a Half Men premiered to in that time slot last year. In its second week The Crazy Ones sank 29% to a 2.9 while Two and a Half Men was down 17% to a 2.4. Elementary slipped a tenth to a 2.0.

CBS won the night with an overall 2.9 rating/9 share.

NBC debuted the rest of its newfangled Thursday lineup, with Sean Saves the World posting a 1.6 rating at 9 p.m., down 27% from what The Michael J. Fox Show debuted last week in that time slot and down 24% from The Office's premiere last year. Leading out of Sean Saves the World, MJF dipped 14% to a 1.9, though it built on its lead in by 19%. At 10 p.m. Parenthood was up a tenth to a 1.7.

NBC's other new comedy Welcome to the Family got off to a slow start with just a 1.2 rating, a tenth lower than what the canceled Up All Night premiered to in that time slot. Parks & Recreation was even with last week's 1.3. NBC took fourth for the night with a 1.6/5.

The CW premiered its first new series with The Originals. The Vampire Diaries spinoff debuted to a 0.9 rating with both 18-49s and the net's targeted 18-34 demo. That was down 25% and 18% respectively, from what Beauty and the Beast premiered to in that time slot last fall. Vampire Dairies meanwhile, was off from last year's premiere by 25% with 18-49s to a 1.2 and down 24% in 18-34s to a 1.3. The network finished with a fifth-place 1.0/3.

ABC's Scandal returned to a series-high 3.6 rating at 10 p.m., well above last year's premiere (2.1) and up 13% from its previous high of 3.2 for last year's finale. Scandal's lead in Grey's Anatomy dipped 12% from last week's premiere to a 3.0.

ABC finished in second with a 2.8/8 for the night.

Fox placed third with a 1.8/5. X Factor was down a tenth to a 2.0 and Glee dropped 20% from last week's premiere to a 1.6.

(Note: The NBC affiliate in Cleveland aired NFL football)