Primetime Ratings: Solid Start for 'The Following'
Fox's buzzy thriller The Following got off
to a solid start on Monday with a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen. The Kevin Bacon drama also averaged 10.4 million
total viewers. The premiere more than doubled what The Mob Doctor
debuted to in the time slot in September (1.5), but was a tenth below
what Alcatraz debuted to last January. Its lead-in Bones was
up two tenths to a 2.3 at 8 p.m.
Fox took second on the night with an overall 2.7 rating/7
share.
CBS won the night again with a 3.0/8, though its lineup was
down across the board. How I Met Your Mother fell 5%, 2 Broke Girls
was down 10% to a 3.7 and Mike & Molly was off by 6% to a 3.3. At 10
p.m., Hawaii Five-0 fell 8% to a 2.2.
In its second week, The CW's The Carrie Diaries held
steady, losing just a tenth to a 0.5 with both 18-49s and 18-34s. The CW
finished with a 0.5/1.
ABC's The Bachelor was up a tenth to a 2.5 from 8-10
p.m. Castle was also up a tenth to a 2.0. ABC finished in third with a
2.3/6.
NBC came in fourth with a 2.0/5. The Biggest Loser
was even with last week's 2.4, while new drama Deception continued to
fall, losing 19% from last week to a 1.3.
