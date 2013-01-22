Primetime Ratings: Solid Start for 'The Following'

Fox's buzzy thriller The Following got off

to a solid start on Monday with a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen. The Kevin Bacon drama also averaged 10.4 million

total viewers. The premiere more than doubled what The Mob Doctor

debuted to in the time slot in September (1.5), but was a tenth below

what Alcatraz debuted to last January. Its lead-in Bones was

up two tenths to a 2.3 at 8 p.m.

Fox took second on the night with an overall 2.7 rating/7

share.

CBS won the night again with a 3.0/8, though its lineup was

down across the board. How I Met Your Mother fell 5%, 2 Broke Girls

was down 10% to a 3.7 and Mike & Molly was off by 6% to a 3.3. At 10

p.m., Hawaii Five-0 fell 8% to a 2.2.

In its second week, The CW's The Carrie Diaries held

steady, losing just a tenth to a 0.5 with both 18-49s and 18-34s. The CW

finished with a 0.5/1.

ABC's The Bachelor was up a tenth to a 2.5 from 8-10

p.m. Castle was also up a tenth to a 2.0. ABC finished in third with a

2.3/6.

NBC came in fourth with a 2.0/5. The Biggest Loser

was even with last week's 2.4, while new drama Deception continued to

fall, losing 19% from last week to a 1.3.