Primetime Ratings: Solid Start for 'Dracula'; 'Grimm' Returns Up

NBC's Dracula got off to a solid start on Friday, premiering to a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49 and 5.27 million total viewers at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Dracula was the second highest drama premiere on Fridays in the demo in the last three years, behind Grimm in 2011 (2.1) and CBS' Blue Bloods (2.2) in 2010. The drama held all of its lead in from Grimm, which returned up 13% for its third season premiere. In its new 8 p.m. time slot, Dateline was even with last week's two-hour episode with a 1.3.

NBC won Friday in the demo with an overall 1.6 rating/6 share.

CBS won the night in total viewers with 9.68 million, and tied with ABC for second in the demo with a 1.4/5. Undercover Boss was down 11% to a 1.6, while Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods were both even at a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively.

ABC's Shark Tank was again the highest-rated show of the night, even with last week's 2.0. 20/20 rose 25% to a 1.5.

The CW (0.3/1) returned The Carrie Diaries in its new Friday time slot, posting a 0.3 rating with 18-49s, half of what the show premiered to in its old Monday time slot back in January. The 0.3 rating was also down a tenth from its finale. In the net's targated adults 18-34 demo, Carrie Diaries drew just a 0.2. At 9 p.m., the iHeartRadio Album Party drew a 0.2.

Fox was in fourth with a 1.1/4. MasterChef Junior rose a tenth to a 1.4.