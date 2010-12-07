Primetime Ratings: Solid 'Sing-Off' Premiere Gives NBC Second Place

The solid sophomore season premiere of The Sing-Off powered NBC to a rare second place on Monday night, with

an overall 2.4 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The singing competition series hit a series-high 2.8 rating in the key

demo, up 22% from last year's debut. Chase

didn't benefit from its lead-in though, and slid 6% to a 1.5.

CBS still won with adults 18-49 though, posting a 3.3/9 in

the demo. Its comedies were mixed, with How

I Met Your Mother rising a tenth to a 3.6, Rules of Engagement climbing 7% to a 3.1 and Two and a Half Men slipping 9% to a 4.1. Mike & Molly and Hawaii

Five-0 both hit series lows, the former falling 15% to a 3.4 and the latter

dropping 18% to a 2.7.

ABC and Fox tied for third with a 1.5/4 apiece. On ABC, Skating With the Stars fell 17% to a

lowly 1.0 adults 18-49 rating while Castle

was down 12% to a season-low 2.2. Fox aired the American Country Awards.

The CW trailed with a 1.0/3. 90210 (1.0), and Gossip Girl

(1.1) both tied their season highs in the 18-49 demo, with the latter up a

tenth vs. last week.