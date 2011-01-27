Primetime Ratings: Solid Ratings for 'Idol'

American Idol's third episode of its tenth season began to stabilize this week, retaining most of its viewership in both the adults 18-49 demo and total viewers.

The show once again led Fox to an easy win Wednesday night with a 9.2 rating/24 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 90-minute Idol averaged 25.2 million total viewers, down only 3% from the 26.1 million who watched last Wednesday's debut and up almost 12% from last Thursday's hour-long episode.

Last night's 9.2 rating was down a modest 5% from a week ago and up 19% from Thursday. Compared to last year's third night, which aired on a Tuesday, Idol was down just 9% with the demo and 3% with total viewers, narrowing last week's year-to-year losses and on par with the series' normal year-to-year losses in recent years.

It should be noted, however, last year's equivalent episode last year was on a different night (Tuesday) and only 61 minutes long.

ABC averaged a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 for the night. Cougar Town fell 13% to a season low 2.1 while Off The Map stumbled 14% to a season low 1.8 rating.

CBS tied ABC for the night with the key adults demo, though beat it out for total viewers. Live To Dance continued to be outshined by Idol, but enjoyed a 10% boost to a 1.1 with adults 18-49. Criminal Minds also jumped a tenth to a 3.2, while Blue Bloods second airing in its Wednesday slot was on par with last week at a 2.0.

NBC followed at a 1.4/4, with Chase up 20% to a nonetheless lackluster 1.2 rating.

The CW picked up the rear with repeats, posting an overall 0.4/1.

