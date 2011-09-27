Primetime Ratings: Solid, Not Splashy Open for 'Terra Nova'

Fox's Terra Nova got off to a solid if not spectacular start Monday, posting a 3.0 with adults 18-49 for its two-hour series premiere.

CBS still topped the night with a 4.6 rating/11 share in the key demo. Two and a Half Men was again the top program of the night, posting a 7.2, down 33% from last week's massive return, but still tracking 60% above its season eight average.

The strong lead-in helped the season premiere of Mike & Molly, fresh off an Emmy win for star Melissa McCarthy, hit a series high 4.9. 2 Broke Girls earned a 4.5 in its second week, down 37% from its post-Men premiere last week. How I Met Your Mother dipped 6% to a 4.4 while Hawaii Five-0 slid 3% to a 3.3.

On The CW, the series premiere of Hart of Dixie was even with its Gossip Girl lead-in, both posting a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demo. In the network's target adults 18-34 demo however, Dixie lost viewers,posting a 0.8 to Gossip Girl's 1.1.

ABC edged out Fox for second place Monday night with a 3.1/8, though it was first with total viewers. Dancing With the Stars delivered a 3.3, down 18% from last week's season premiere. Castle slipped 9% to a 2.9.

NBC remained in fourth place with a 1.5/4. The Sing-Off posted a 1.7, down 11% from last week, while The Playboy Club slipped another 19% from its premiere to a 1.3.