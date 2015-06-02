Primetime Ratings: Solid Debut for ABC’s ‘The Whispers’

ABC’s drama The Whispers got off to a decent start on Monday, posting a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and winning its 10 p.m. time slot, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, The Bachelorette rose three tenths from last week to a 1.9, putting ABC in the lead Monday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share.

NBC was in second with a 1.7/6. American Ninja Warrior was up two tenths from last week with a 2.0 and The Island remained even with last week’s premiere of 1.2.

Fox returned So You Think You Can Dance to a 1.2, down 25% from last summer’s debut.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.