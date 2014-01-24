Primetime Ratings: Soft Premiere for Fox's ‘Rake’

Fox's new drama Rake premiered to a 1.7 rating among viewers 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The one-hour legal drama starring Greg Kinnear was roughly even with what Glee (the timeslot's most recent occupant) had been drawing, though it received a considerably higher lead in with American Idol. Idol finished down 15% from last week’s Thursday-night episode at 3.3. Fox finished the night as the top network in primetime, with a 2.5 rating and a 7 share.

CBS was the night's No. 2 network, earning a 1.9 / 5 with a lineup of reruns.

The Taste was ABC’s only original broadcast of the night, earning a 1.1, up 22% from a week ago. The network finished with a 1.1/3.

Community and Parks and Recreation were both even with last week for NBC, at 1.1 and 1.2, respectively. The Michael J. Fox Show (up 17%) and Sean Saves the World (down 13% to a series low) each earned a 0.7. Parenthood drew a 1.3, up 8% from last week. NBC finished with a 1.0/3.

For the CW, TheVampire Diaries returned from hiatus to a 1.1 among viewers 18-49, even with its last original broadcast Dec. 12. Reign earned a 0.7, up one tenth from its last original, also Dec. 12. The CW finished with a 0.9/2. In the network’s target adults 18-34 demo, The Vampire Diaries earned a 1.1 and Reign earned a 0.7.