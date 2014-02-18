Primetime Ratings: Sochi Olympics Up Versus Vancouver on Second Monday

NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics drew 23.5 million total viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Monday night’s broadcast was up 11% in total viewers and 4% in the demo from the comparable night in the 2010 Vancouver games. Compared to last Monday, the Olympics broadcast gained 5% in total viewers but fell 14% in the demo. NBC drew a 15 share for the night.

The CW premiered sci-fi series Star-Crossed to a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and a 0.3 rating in the network’s target 18-34 demo. The premiere drew in 1.24 million viewers, the best for CW this season in the time slot, which had been occupied by Hart of Dixie. Compared to last week's Hart of Dixie, Star-Crossed was up 20% in total viewers and even in 18-49. Beauty and the Beast drew a 0.3 in both categories, even with last week. The network finished with a 0.4 rating and a 1 share.

ABC finished second among broadcast networks with a 2.0 / 5. The Bachelor drew a 2.2, down 4% from last week. Castle drew a 1.7, down 19% from its last original episode two weeks ago.



Fox finished third with a 1.7 / 4. Almost Human was even with last week at 1.6. The Following also matched its performance last week with a 1.7.



CBS finished fourth with a 1.2 / 3, airing two hours of comedy reruns followed by a new episode of Intelligence (1.2, down 8% from last week).