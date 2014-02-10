Primetime Ratings: Sochi Olympics Draw 25.4 Million Viewers

NBC’s first Sunday night of 2014 Winter Olympics coverage drew an average of 25.4 million viewers and a 6.9 ratings among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight data. Those numbers are down slightly from the first Sunday night of the 2010 games in Vancouver, which aired live—4% in total viewers and one tenth in the demo—but up from Saturday night’s 25.1 million viewers and 6.3 rating.

CBS was the only broadcast network to air original programming opposite the games, with 60 Minutes earning a 1.2—down 40% from its last original episode two weeks ago, and hitting a season low. The special The Beatles: The Night That Changed America drew a 2.1. CBS finished with a 1.7 rating and a 4 share.

ABC, which aired the film Toy Story 3 (1.0) and reruns drew a 1.0 / 3, as did Fox with its lineup of animation encores.