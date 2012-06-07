Primetime Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance' Wins Slow Wednesday for Fox

Fox won a slow Wednesday with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was down two tenths from last week.

CBS was only other network to air original programming, airing the second episode of its new summer reality series, Dogs In the City, which was down four tenths from its premiere for a 0.9. The network finished in second with a 1.2/3.

ABC (1.0/3), NBC (0.9/3) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.