PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Wednesday Premiere up 7%
Fox took the
ratings crown on Wednesday night with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour Wednesday premiere of So
You Think You Can Dance? was up 7% from last year's Wednesday opener, and up 14% in
total viewers with an average of 8.4 million.
NBC had an overall
1.8/5. The network's coverage of Game One of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals was up
slightly from last year's series opener for its fast affiliate prime time
rating (which was on a Saturday). It should be noted however, that one of the
participating markets, Vancouver, falls out of Nielsen's
range.
The rest of the
networks aired repeats with ABC coming in at 1.7/5, followed by CBS at 1.3/4
and The CW at 0.5/1.
