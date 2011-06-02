PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Wednesday Premiere up 7%

Fox took the

ratings crown on Wednesday night with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour Wednesday premiere of So

You Think You Can Dance? was up 7% from last year's Wednesday opener, and up 14% in

total viewers with an average of 8.4 million.

NBC had an overall

1.8/5. The network's coverage of Game One of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals was up

slightly from last year's series opener for its fast affiliate prime time

rating (which was on a Saturday). It should be noted however, that one of the

participating markets, Vancouver, falls out of Nielsen's

range.

The rest of the

networks aired repeats with ABC coming in at 1.7/5, followed by CBS at 1.3/4

and The CW at 0.5/1.