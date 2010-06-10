Primetime Ratings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Tops Stanley Cup Finals

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance rose 7%

vs. last week's adults 18-49 ratings to top the clinching Game 6 of the NHL

Stanley Cup Finals which jumped 21% vs. the primetime

portion of last year's game 6.

Fox's So You Think

You Can Dance averaged a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating on

Wednesday, up 7% vs. last week.

With the caveat about these results being preliminary, the clinching

game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between

the champion Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers scored a 2.9

adults 18-49 rating in the primetime portion between 8-11pm, that was

up 21% from last year's game 6 fast affiliate primetime ratings.

Click here for the full article on www.tvbythenumbers.com.