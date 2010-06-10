Primetime Ratings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Tops Stanley Cup Finals
Fox's So You Think You Can Dance rose 7%
vs. last week's adults 18-49 ratings to top the clinching Game 6 of the NHL
Stanley Cup Finals which jumped 21% vs. the primetime
portion of last year's game 6.
Fox's So You Think
You Can Dance averaged a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating on
Wednesday, up 7% vs. last week.
With the caveat about these results being preliminary, the clinching
game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between
the champion Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers scored a 2.9
adults 18-49 rating in the primetime portion between 8-11pm, that was
up 21% from last year's game 6 fast affiliate primetime ratings.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.