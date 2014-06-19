Primetime Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Tops Rerun-Heavy Night

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance was the highest rated of only two original episodes to air on broadcast Wednesday night, drawing a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, up 31% from last week. Fox was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 6 share.

ABC averaged a 1.0/4. Motive was up 25% from last week at 1.0.

NBC and CBS each averaged a 1.0/3 with reruns. The CW, which also aired reruns, averaged a 0.3/1.