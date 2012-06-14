PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Steady as Fox Wins
Fox won Wednesday
with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was steady with last week.
CBS finished in
second with a 1.3/4. Dogs in the City was up two tenths from last week
to a 1.1.
ABC, which came in
third at 1.1/4, aired a special 90-minute Wednesday edition of Duets
(ABC airs Game 2 of the 2012 NBA Finals Thursday in Duets' regular
timeslot). The singing competition show was steady with its last airing with a
1.2 from 9:30-11 p.m.
NBC (1.0/3) and
The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.
