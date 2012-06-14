PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Steady as Fox Wins

Fox won Wednesday

with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was steady with last week.

CBS finished in

second with a 1.3/4. Dogs in the City was up two tenths from last week

to a 1.1.

ABC, which came in

third at 1.1/4, aired a special 90-minute Wednesday edition of Duets

(ABC airs Game 2 of the 2012 NBA Finals Thursday in Duets' regular

timeslot). The singing competition show was steady with its last airing with a

1.2 from 9:30-11 p.m.

NBC (1.0/3) and

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.