Primetime Ratings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Returns Steady in Fox Win

Fox returned So You Think You Can Dance from its Olympics hiatus even with its last airing on July 25, helping the network win Wednesday night with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

For NBC, which took second with a 1.6/5, America's Got Talent was also even with its last Wednesday airing three weeks ago with another 2.2.

CBS' Big Brother rebounded from last week's series low, shooting up three tenths to a 2.1. The network finished with a third-place 1.4/4.

The CW, which finished with an overall 0.4/1, premiered new series Oh Sit!, which was its best summer debut with a 0.5 rating and 1.3 million viewers.

ABC was in repeats, except for a special 20/20, which drew a 1.3 at 10 p.m. The network finished in fourth with a 1.2/4.