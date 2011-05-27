Primetime Ratings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Premiere Helps Fox Win Thursday

Fox

was able to take the ratings crown on Thursday, the first night of

summer primetime, with an overall 3.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour premiere of So You Think You Can Dance? drew a 3.2 during the 8-10 p.m. slot, up 7% from last year's debut.

Fox

was the only network to air new programming, as the four other

broadcast nets began the summer with repeats. CBS was second with a

1.7/5, ABC third at 1.0/3, NBC followed with a 0.9/3 and The CW rounded

out the night at 0.3/1.