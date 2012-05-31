Primetime Ratings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Leads Fox to Win Wednesday

Fox's So You Think You

Can Dance won a Wednesday night filled with repeats, posting a 2.6 rating/8

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The dance competition

was up 8% from last week.

Game One of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals earned a 1.0 rating,

matching last year's Game One on June 1. The New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles

Kings game, which ran into overtime, put NBC in fourth place for the

night.

Due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.

CBS premiered new reality series Dogs in the City at 8 p.m. for a 1.3. After repeats of Criminal Minds and CSI, the network placed second with an overall 1.3/4.

The CW's America's

Next Top Model finished out its 18th cycle, down 45% from its

last finale in December 2011, but up two tenths from last week. The network

ended with an overall 0.5/1.

ABC aired a night of repeats for a 1.2/4.