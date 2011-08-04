Primetime Ratings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Down, Fox Wins Wednesday
Fox edged out the competition on Wednesday, earning an
overall 1.8 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to overnight Nielsen
numbers, even as the two-hour So You
Think You Can Dance? fell 10%.
CBS followed closely behind with an overall 1.7/5. Big Brother, its only new programming of
the night, was up 9% to a 2.5, and was the evening's highest-rated show.
NBC earned the third spot with an overall 1.7/5. Minute to Win It remained flat at 1.1,
while America's Got Talent fell 11%
to a 2.4. Love in the Wild hit its
series low, falling 13% to a 1.4.
ABC came next with an overall 1.3, with Primetime Nightline increasing 30% to a 1.3.
The CW aired all repeats for a 0.3/1.
