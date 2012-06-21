PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Down as Fox Wins

Fox won Wednesday

with an overall 2.4 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was down a tenth from last

week.

CBS and ABC tied

for second with a 1.2/4 each. Dogs in the City was down a tenth from

last week to a 1.0. For ABC, the second Wednesday edition of Duets (Game

5 of the NBA Finals will air in its regular Thursday timeslot), stayed its

series low of 1.1.

NBC finished with

a 0.9/3. The Justin Bieber: All Around the World special drew a

0.9.

The CW's repeats

finished with a 0.4/1.