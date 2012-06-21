PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Down as Fox Wins
Fox won Wednesday
with an overall 2.4 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. So You Think You Can Dance was down a tenth from last
week.
CBS and ABC tied
for second with a 1.2/4 each. Dogs in the City was down a tenth from
last week to a 1.0. For ABC, the second Wednesday edition of Duets (Game
5 of the NBA Finals will air in its regular Thursday timeslot), stayed its
series low of 1.1.
NBC finished with
a 0.9/3. The Justin Bieber: All Around the World special drew a
0.9.
The CW's repeats
finished with a 0.4/1.
