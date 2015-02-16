Primetime Ratings: 'SNL' Special Dominates Sunday Night

NBC scored huge ratings for Saturday Night Live's star-studded 40th anniversary special on Sunday. The primetime special posted a massive 7.8 rating with adults 18-49 and 23.1 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

SNL 40 was the highest-rated primetime entertainment telecast (excluding post-Super Bowl shows) in the demo since theWill & Grace finale in 2006; it was the most-watched primetime entertainment telecast (excluding post-Super Bowl shows) since 2004 (for an episode of ER that aired behind the Frasier finale).

The numbers are subject to adjustment once the final half hour gets averaged in.

The one-hour red carpet pre-show drew a 3.0 rating and over 11 million total viewers. NBC easily led Sunday with an overall 6.6 rating/19 share.

ABC was in a distant second with a 1.5/4. A two-hour Sunday edition The Bachelor drew a 1.5, down 44% from last week's Monday airing. Earlier, the special The Bachelor: Chris Tells All, also scored a 1.5.

For CBS, Undercover Boss drew a season-low 0.9, down three tenths from its last Friday episode. CSI aired two episodes from 9-11 p.m., the first drawing a 1.2 and the 10 p.m. season finale drawing a 1.1 rating. CBS finished with a 1.1/3.

Fox aired the last Mulaney episode at 7 p.m. for a 0.4 rating. The Simpsons drew a 1.1, down 8%, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine garnered a season low 0.9 losing 25% from last week. Family Guy fell 14% to a 1.2 and Bob's Burgers notched a 0.9 down 10% from last week. Fox finished with a 0.8/2.