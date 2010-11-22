Primetime Ratings: 'SNF' Wins While AMAs Hit All-Time Low
ABC's Sunday night telecast of the American Music Awards
marked an all-time ratings low for the award show while Sunday Night Football helped NBC win the night, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
The AMAs tumbled 22% from last year's show to a 4.3 preliminary
rating with adults 18-49, its lowest-rated telecast to date with the demo.
NBC topped the night with a 6.6 rating/16 share with the key
adults demo. Sunday Night Football
scored its fourth strongest game ever, pulling a preliminary 7.6/18 with adults
18-49, though these ratings are subject to significant adjustment in the final
numbers.
CBS took third place behind ABC with about 11 minutes of NFL
overrun, making the network's numbers with adults 18-49 approximate at best: Amazing Race and Undercover
Boss both earned a 3.1 while CSI: Miami
pulled a 2.2.
Without an NFL booster,
Fox's animation lineup was down across the board this week. The Simpsons were down
26% with adults 18-49 versus last week to a 2.9, The Cleveland Show
fell 23% to a 2.4 and Family Guy was down a tick to a 3.3 rating. American Dad slipped
