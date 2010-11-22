Primetime Ratings: 'SNF' Wins While AMAs Hit All-Time Low

ABC's Sunday night telecast of the American Music Awards

marked an all-time ratings low for the award show while Sunday Night Football helped NBC win the night, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

The AMAs tumbled 22% from last year's show to a 4.3 preliminary

rating with adults 18-49, its lowest-rated telecast to date with the demo.

NBC topped the night with a 6.6 rating/16 share with the key

adults demo. Sunday Night Football

scored its fourth strongest game ever, pulling a preliminary 7.6/18 with adults

18-49, though these ratings are subject to significant adjustment in the final

numbers.

CBS took third place behind ABC with about 11 minutes of NFL

overrun, making the network's numbers with adults 18-49 approximate at best: Amazing Race and Undercover

Boss both earned a 3.1 while CSI: Miami

pulled a 2.2.



Without an NFL booster,

Fox's animation lineup was down across the board this week. The Simpsons were down

26% with adults 18-49 versus last week to a 2.9, The Cleveland Show

fell 23% to a 2.4 and Family Guy was down a tick to a 3.3 rating. American Dad slipped