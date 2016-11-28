Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF’ Ticks Up for Pace-Setting NBC

With Sunday Night Football posting a 5.8 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, NBC won the Sunday broadcast battle with a 5.2/15 share, ahead of CBS at 2.6/8, Fox at 0.9/2 and ABC at 0.8/2.

The game telecast was up 4% from last week, while pre-game Football Night in America was down a tenth of a point at 3.1.

On CBS, with a football overrun, 60 Minutes grew 10% to 2.3, then NCIS: Los Angeles climbed 8% to 1.4, and Madam Secretary rose 13% to 0.9. Late starting Elementary wrapped things up with a 0.6, down 14%.

Fox’s Bob’s Burgers grew 10% to 1.1, before a string of Simpsons-Son of Zorn-Family Guy-Last Man on Earth repeats.

On ABC, a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos led into Once Upon a Time up 11% at 1.0, and Secrets and Lies and Quantico both a flat 0.7.