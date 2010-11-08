Primetime Ratings: 'SNF' Scores Sunday Win for NBC

NBC won Sunday night with Sunday Night Football while CBS came in second, thanks to a boost with adults 18-49 from some NFL overrun, according to fast affiliate ratings.

Beyond the world of sports, CBS' 60 Minutes drew a preliminary 4.0 among adults 18-49. The Amazing Race pulled a 3.2 rating and Undercover Boss earned a 2.6.

Fox came in third with its animation lineup up across the board, thanks to airing its first new episodes since Oct. 10. The Simpsons was up 23% to a 3.7 with key adults, The Cleveland Show rose 19% to tie its season high 3.1 rating and Family Guy jumped 12% to a 3.8 rating. American Dad was also up 16% to a 2.9 with adults 18-49.

ABC followed, with their lineup also up across the board. America's Funniest Home Videos rose 14% to a 1.6 with the key adults demo while Extreme Makeover: Home Edition jumped a whopping 39% to a 2.5 with adults 18-49. Desperate Housewives was up 14% to a 4.0 rating and Brothers & Sisters pulled a 2.6 with the key adults demo, up 13% vs. last week.