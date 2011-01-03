Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF' Returns To Top Sunday

Thanks to the return of Sunday Night

Football, NBC topped Sunday night among adults 18-49 with an

overall 5.1 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Preliminary numbers for the Seahawks vs. Rams game marked a

5.7 rating with adults 18-49, down 28% from the overnight numbers from last

Tuesday's rescheduled game.

Despite a slate of animation repeats, Fox took second place

with the key adults demo. The net pulled a 3.4/9 thanks to an early boost from NFL

football.

ABC came in third with 2.7/7, boasting some improvement from

its last new Sunday episodes earlier in December. America's

Funniest Home Videos was up 11% from its last original offering on Dec. 5

to a 2.1 with adults 18-49. Desperate

Housewives climbed 6% (vs. Dec. 12) to a 3.8 rating, while Brothers & Sisters slipped 4% (vs.

Dec. 12) to a 2.4 with the key adults demo.

CBS is posting a preliminary 2.4/6, though early ratings are unclear due to a

primetime delay from some football overrun.