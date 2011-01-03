Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF' Returns To Top Sunday
Thanks to the return of Sunday Night
Football, NBC topped Sunday night among adults 18-49 with an
overall 5.1 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Preliminary numbers for the Seahawks vs. Rams game marked a
5.7 rating with adults 18-49, down 28% from the overnight numbers from last
Tuesday's rescheduled game.
Despite a slate of animation repeats, Fox took second place
with the key adults demo. The net pulled a 3.4/9 thanks to an early boost from NFL
football.
ABC came in third with 2.7/7, boasting some improvement from
its last new Sunday episodes earlier in December. America's
Funniest Home Videos was up 11% from its last original offering on Dec. 5
to a 2.1 with adults 18-49. Desperate
Housewives climbed 6% (vs. Dec. 12) to a 3.8 rating, while Brothers & Sisters slipped 4% (vs.
Dec. 12) to a 2.4 with the key adults demo.
CBS is posting a preliminary 2.4/6, though early ratings are unclear due to a
primetime delay from some football overrun.
