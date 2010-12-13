Primetime Ratings: 'SNF' Marks Highs With Close Game
NBC once again won Sunday night with an overall 6.8 rating/17 share with
adults 18-49 and 18.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Sunday Night
Football's close Eagles-Cowboys game led the net with a preliminary 8.1/20 with
the key adults demo and tied SNF's best-ever household rating with a
16.5/25 overnight.
CBS came in second with an overall 3.8/10 with adults 18-49 thanks to
some NFL overrun, though it should be noted that the numbers for the night's
programs are subject to change because of this. According to the overnights, The Amazing Race marked a 3.8, Undercover Boss pulled a 3.2 and CSI: Miami earned a 2.7. 60 Minutes rode in with
football at the 7p.m. hour.
Fox placed third at a 2.9/7, down vs. last week without football
overrun. The Simpsons fell 21% to a 3.3 with key adults. Family Guy's
one-hour episode from 8:30-9:30 p.m. was up 21% from its last original episode
to a 4.0 rating, giving American Dad a healthy 24% boost to a 3.1.
ABC was fourth this week at a 2.7/7. America's Funniest Home Videos
gained 16% to a 2.2 with adults 18-49, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
was up 9% to a 2.4, Desperate Housewives once again tied its season-low
3.5 and Brothers & Sisters jumped 19%, recovering from last week's
series-low-tying rating with a 2.5.
