Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF’ Down But Still Big Enough for NBC Win

NBC rolled to a Sunday prime win, with Sunday Night Football leading the network to a 4.6 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 15 share. That easily topped the 1.8/6 put up by CBS.

Football Night in America was down 15% at 2.8 on NBC, and the game, Steelers versus Packers, fell 18% to 5.1.

CBS had a football overrun, then 60 Minutes was off 25% at 1.5. Wisdom of the Crowd ticked up 13% to 0.9 and NCIS: Los Angeles was up 14% to 0.8.

Fox had a 1.1/4, with the Miss Universe Competition occupying all of prime. The last Miss Universe did a 1.4.

ABC rated a 1.0/3. A new America’s Funniest Home Videos increased 20% to 1.2 and Shark Tank went up 11% to 1.0. A Shark Tank repeat closed out prime.

Telemundo and Univision were both at 0.4/1.