Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF’ Down on NBC With Chiefs-Bears

NBC got the top score in Sunday prime, with Sunday Night Football leading the Peacock to a 3.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In second was Fox at 2.4/11.

Football Night in America fell 17% to 1.5 on NBC and the pre-game slid 14% to 3.2. The football game, Chiefs versus Bears, lost 9% for a 4.0.

Fox had Cowboys-Eagles starting off prime, then reruns of The Masked Singer.

CBS did a 0.5/2 and ABC a 0.4/2. CBS had 60 Minutes, which fell 25% to 0.6 and The Price is Right at Night at 0.7, then A Home For the Holidays with Idina Menzel at 0.3.

ABC had I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown at 0.3 and Kids Say the Darndest Things at a level 0.4. Two hours of special The Year: 2019 got a 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.2/1. Telemundo had the movies Hot Pursuit and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3 and two hours of special Premios Bandamax at 0.2. Cronicas shot up 50% for a 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/0 with The Christmas Caroler Challenge across prime, and flat with last week.