Primetime Ratings: 'Smash' Slips 26%, NBC Still Tops Monday

NBC's Smash slipped 26% in its second week to a 2.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast nationals. Among total viewers, the musical drama slid 30% to 8.1 million watchers on Monday night.

The decline was not unexpected, but was steeper than the week-two drop showed by ABC's Revenge, the season's second-best 10 p.m. drama launch, which decreased 18% in the demo in its second episode.

Preceding Smash, The Voice slipped 12% to a 5.9 rating for part three of its blind auditions round. Overall, NBC won Monday with a 4.9 rating/12 share in the demo.

CBS was in second with an overall 3.3/8, though its lineup was down across the board. How I Met Your Mother was down 15% to a 3.4, 2 Broke Girls fell 14% to a 3.7 and Two and a Half Men slipped 12% to a 3.8. Mike & Molly and Hawaii Five-0 slid just a tenth to a 3.3 and 2.6, respectively.

ABC's The Bachelor held fairly steady, dropping just a tenth to a 2.5. Castle was flat at its season-low 2.0. The network ended with an overall 2.3/6.

Coming off the heels of the announcement that House's current season would be its last, Fox's medical drama was down 4% to a season-low 2.4. New series Alcatraz slid 17% to a 1.9, its series low thus far. The network posted an overall 2.1/5.

The CW, coming in at 0.6/1, saw Gossip Girl slide a tenth to 0.5, its season low. Hart of Dixie was flat at 0.6.