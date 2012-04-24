PrimetimeRatings: 'Smash' Rebounds as NBC Wins Monday

NBC was able to

win Monday night with an overall 3.2 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Smash rebounded from last week's

series low, improving 11% to a 2.1. Earlier, The Voice held steady at

its season-low 3.7.

ABC took second

with a 2.7/7. Dancing With the Stars improved 11% to a 3.1. A special 20/20:

Dance Floor Confidential drew a 2.1 at 10 p.m.

Fox was in third

with a 2.2/6. Bones was even at a 2.2 and House rose 15% to a

2.3.

CBS' repeats

landed the network in fourth with a 1.7/5.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.5/1. Both Gossip Girl and Hart of Dixie were

down a tenth to a 0.5 each.