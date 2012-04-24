PrimetimeRatings: 'Smash' Rebounds as NBC Wins Monday
NBC was able to
win Monday night with an overall 3.2 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Smash rebounded from last week's
series low, improving 11% to a 2.1. Earlier, The Voice held steady at
its season-low 3.7.
ABC took second
with a 2.7/7. Dancing With the Stars improved 11% to a 3.1. A special 20/20:
Dance Floor Confidential drew a 2.1 at 10 p.m.
Fox was in third
with a 2.2/6. Bones was even at a 2.2 and House rose 15% to a
2.3.
CBS' repeats
landed the network in fourth with a 1.7/5.
The CW rounded out
the night with a 0.5/1. Both Gossip Girl and Hart of Dixie were
down a tenth to a 0.5 each.
