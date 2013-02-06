Primetime Ratings: 'Smash' Flops, Drops 39% in Return

NBC's much-ballyhooed musical drama Smash struggled

in its return on Tuesday, posting just a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 from 9-11

p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The second season premiere, which

also averaged just 4.5 million total viewers, was down 39% from Smash's

season one finale (1.8) and fell way short of its premiere last winter (3.8),

which had The Voice as its lead-in and was heavily promoted

during the Super Bowl.

Smash had a significantly weaker lead-in this

time around, following the special, Betty White's Second Annual 90th

Birthday, which drew just a 1.5. NBC finished in fourth place for the night

with an overall 1.2 rating/3 share.

CBS won the night with an overall 2.8/7. NCIS was

down a tenth to a 3.7 and its Los Angeles spinoff was even with another

3.1. Vegas declined 16% to a 1.6.

ABC's two-hour Bachelor special improved two tenths

from Monday's regular episode to a 2.6 from 9-11 p.m. Earlier, new cooking show

The Taste was also up two tenths for a 1.8. ABC took second with a

2.3/6.

Fox was in third with a 1.9/5. Raising Hope scored a

1.6 at 8 p.m. and a 1.5 at 8:30 p.m., down a tenth from each time slot last

week. New Girl was down a tenth to a 2.5 and The Mindy Project

rose 12% to a 1.9.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. Hart of

Dixie was up two tenths in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo to a 0.7,

while also rising a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.6. Emily Owens, M.D. ended

its brief run with a 0.5 with 18-34s and a 0.4 with 18-49s.