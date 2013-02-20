Primetime Ratings: 'Smash' Falls Further; CBS Wins Tuesday

NBC's musical drama Smash fared no better in its

second episode on Tuesday, falling two more tenths from its season debut to a

0.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The rest

of its lineup struggled as well, with Go On falling 15% to a 1.1 and The

New Normal declining 9% to a 1.0; both were the series' lowest ratings so

far. Betty White's Off Their Rockers was also down 7% in its 8 p.m.

episode to a 1.3, before rising a tenth at 8:30 p.m. to a 1.4.

NBC finished in fourth overall with a 1.1 rating/3 share.

The CW premiered drama Cult to a meager 0.2 rating in

its targeted 18-34 demo and a 0.3 with 18-49s, below what the canceled Emily

Owens had been drawing in the space. The 9 p.m. debut also netted just

941,000 viewers. Its lead-in Hart of Dixie was down a tenth with both

demos to a 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. The net finished with a 0.4/1.

CBS won the night with a 2.6/7. NCIS was down 5% from

two weeks ago to a 3.5 while NCIS: Los Angeles fell 13% to a 2.7. At 10

p.m. Vegas stayed at its low of 1.5.

ABC's Body of Proof returned for its third season to

just a 1.2 rating, which was down 45% from last season's debut in September

2011. The Taste was up 7% to a 1.6 and the Bachelor special, Sean

Tells All, drew a 2.6, off from Monday's show by 13%. ABC nipped Fox for

second with a 1.8/5.

Fox (1.7/4) saw its lineup decline from two weeks ago, with Raising

Hope falling a tenth to a 1.5, New Girl declining 15% to a 2.2 and The

Mindy Project dropping 16% to a 1.6.