Primetime Ratings: 'Skating With the Stars' Finale Tanks

NBC won the ratings race Tuesday night with a 2.3 rating/7

share in the adults 18-49 demo. Minute To

Win It fell 9% to a 2.1 while a rerun of special Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas earned a 2.3.

CBS was second with a 1.9/6, though it topped NBC in total

viewers with 10.1 million for its schedule of repeats.

Fox came in third with a 1.7/5. The second night of Million Dollar Money Drop registered a 2.0,

steady with Monday night's 9 p.m. airing.

On ABC, the finale of Skating

With the Stars fell flat at a 0.8 adults 18-49 rating, which paired with

reruns earned the net just a 0.8/3 for the night.

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.