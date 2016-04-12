Primetime Ratings: Singing Beats Dancing as NBC Prevails

The Monday broadcast ratings bonanza went to NBC with a 2.0 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC posted a 1.7/6, then CBS at 1.4/5, Fox at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.4/2.

NBC’s The Voice was down 8% at 2.2, while Blindspot was a flat 1.4.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars rated a flat 1.7 and Castle a 1.1, down a tenth.

CBS’ Supergirl rated a 1.3, down 24% from its last original airing, which was fueled by a cross-over with The Flash. Scorpion tallied a flat 1.6 and NCIS: Los Angeles was up 8% at 1.3.

On Fox, Gotham did a 1.2 and Lucifer a 1.1, both down a tenth.

The CW had Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at 0.4, up 33%, and Jane the Virgin up 67% at 0.5.