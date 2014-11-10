Primetime Ratings: ‘Simpsons’ Up for Fox

Fox’s The Simpsons was Sunday night’s top-rated non-football program, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The animated comedy drew a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 airing immediately after Fox’s NFL post-game coverage, up 45% from last week. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was up 6% at 1.8. Family Guy was down 28% from its last original episode Oct. 19 at 1.8. Mulaney was up two tenths of a point from last week at 0.9. Fox was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 2.6 rating and 7 share.

NBC led the night with Sunday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers’ lopsided 55-14 win over the Chicago Bears averaged an 11.1 household rating.

ABC was third with a 1.6 / 4. America’s Funniest Home Videos was up 25% from last week at 1.5. Once Upon a Time was down one tenth at 2.5. Resurrection was down 14% at 1.2. Revenge was up one tenth at 1.3.

CBS came in fourth with a 1.4 / 4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 1.5. Madame Secretary was down 22% from last week at 1.4. The Good Wife was even at 1.4. CSI was down 14% from its last new episode at 1.2.