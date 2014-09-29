Primetime Ratings: ‘Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Once’ Return Strong
Fox’s returning animated comedies premiered up versus last season and ABC premiered three returning dramas to mixed results Sunday night.
On Fox, The Simpsons was up 34% from last season’s premiere with a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Making its Sunday-night debut, live-action Brooklyn Nine-Nine opened its season to a 2.6 rating, matching its series premiere from last year. Family Guy kicked off its season with a crossover with The Simpsons, earning its best season-premiere rating since 2010 with a 4.5. Fox averaged a football-assisted 4.9 rating and 14 share.
ABC’s Once Upon a Time premiered to its highest rating since Nov. 4, 2012, with a 3.4—up 31% from its premiere last season. Resurrection returned down 39% from its series premiere last March at 2.2. Revenge premiered to a 1.4, down 39% from last season’s premiere. ABC averaged a 2.1/6.
The New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football drew a 13.7 metered-market household rating, making NBC the night’s top network.
CBS’ CSI premiered to a series low live-plus-same day rating of 1.4—down 30% from last season’s premiere. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 1.1, down sharply from last week, when it received a big lead-in from football overruns. The second episode of drama Madam Secretary was down 30% from last week’s premiere at 1.4. The Good Wife was down one tenth of a point from last week’s premiere at 1.3. CBS averaged a 1.3/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.