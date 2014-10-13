Primetime Ratings: ‘Simpsons,’ ‘Brooklyn’ Up For Fox

Benefiting from its NFL lead-in, The Simpsons drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, up 65% from last Sunday, making it the night’s highest rated non-football program, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Brooklyn Nine-Nine grew 31% from last week to 2.1. New comedy Mulaney, following a Family Guy rerun, was up one tenth of a point from last week’s premiere at 1.1. Fox finished second among the broadcasters, averaging a 3.7 rating and 10 share.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football, featuring the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, drew an 11.6 rating and 18 share in metered market households. NBC led all broadcasters with a 4.8/13.

ABC finished third with a 1.3/5. America’s Funniest Home Videos premiered to a 1.2, matching its premiere rating from last fall. Once Upon a Time was down 21% from last week to 2.6. Resurrection hit a series-low 1.4, down 30%. Revenge was down 14% from last week with a 1.2.

CBS finished fourth with a 1.4/4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 1.3. Madam Secretary was down one tenth of a point from last week at 1.5. The Good Wife was down one tenth at 1.3. CSI gained one tenth to 1.4.