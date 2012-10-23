Primetime Ratings: Shortened 'Voice' Down; NBC Still Wins Easily

NBC's The Voice, which was shortened to just one hour due to the net's coverage of the third and final presidential debate, was down 13% from last week's two-hour episode to a 4.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It was enough to give the NBC the comfortable Monday win however, with an overall 4.0 rating/10 share.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars, which was also cut to just one hour, was up 14% to a 2.4. The network finished with an overall 2.6/6, good enough for second.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1. 90210 drew a 0.4 rating with both 18-49s (down 33%) and 18-34s (down 43%), while Gossip Girl also drew a 0.4 in 18-49, which was flat with last week and a 0.5 in 18-34, down a tenth.

Fox aired Game 7 of the National League Championship Series (instead of the presidential debate). The game, which saw the San Francisco Giants advance to the World Series, averaged 8.1 million total viewers, up 6% from Sunday's Game 6, and was the most-watched playoff game of the 2012 postseason. It was also up two tenths with adults 18-49 to a 2.4 rating.

CBS aired repeats during the 8 p.m. hour.

Due to the presidential debate, ratings are subject to change. Overall viewership numbers will be released later Tuesday.